Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh avoid follow-on but Sri Lanka ahead in Galle

Sri Lanka gained a lead of 182 runs after bowling out Bangladesh for 312 on the third day of the first Test on Thursday, but only two balls were possible after Tea as rain stopped play.

Sri Lanka’s openers came out to bat but were sent back without facing a delivery as the light was poor. A heavy downpour followed keeping the players indoors and the umpires called off play.

With Bangladesh on 308 for nine, play was suspended five minutes before Tea due to bad light. The players returned after Tea and two balls later, the innings ended when captain Rangana Herath dismissed last man Mustafizur Rahman.

The Bangladesh innings was built around two partnerships. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar added a record 118 runs for the first wicket on Wednesday and after a middle order collapse, captain Mushfiqur Rahim was involved in a 106-run stand with 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan for the seventh wicket.

Bangladesh were struggling at 192 for six and were facing the prospect of being asked to follow on after Sri Lanka had piled up a mammoth 494. The seventh wicket stand ensured the tourists avoided it.

Sri Lanka missed out on a chance to dismiss Mehedi when Asela Gunaratne at first slip failed to hold onto a chance. It was the third catch Sri Lanka grassed in the innings

The partnership was broken when Dilruwan Perera was introduced to the attack for the first time in the day and the off-spinner dismissed Mehedi. He made 41 off 77 deliveries with five fours.

Mushfiqur’s four hour resistance ended when his opposite number Herath cleaned him up. He made 85 off 161 deliveries with eight fours and a six.

The Bangladeshi captain had posted a double hundred, the last time they played here four years ago and the tourists went on to draw that game.

Herath and Perera took three wickets each.