Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: All-rounder Mahmudullah out of Colombo Test

It is not yet decided if Mahmudullah will return for the three ODIs and two T20s that follow. (Source: File) It is not yet decided if Mahmudullah will return for the three ODIs and two T20s that follow. (Source: File)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah will not be playing in the second Test against Sri Lanka beginning March 15 in Colombo.

Team manager Khaled Mahmud said that the team management has decided not to play the all-rounder in what would be team’s 100 Test. Given the quite a landmark and an emotional one, Mahmudullah has been asked to leave on the eve of the game.

Mahmud said it is not yet decided if Mahmudullah will return for the three ODIs and two T20s that follow, but that remains a possibility, reports ESPNcricinfo.

In the Galle Test which the visitors lost by 259 runs, the all-rounder made scores of 8 and 0 and bowled only two years of off-spin.

Trailing the two-match series 0-1, Bangladesh would be looking for an improbable win in what would be their 100 match in the longest format of the game.