Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd Test Day 1: Bangladesh slump to 214-5 after good start against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh stuttered and lost three wickets close to stumps Thursday after Soumya Sarkar’s fluent half-century gave them a dominant start to their first innings on the second day of the second cricket test.

Sarkar made 61 and shared a 95-run opening stand for the first wicket in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 338 all out.

Bangladesh reached 192 losing just two wickets before Sandakan (3-65) took two wickets in successive balls and seamer Suranga Lakmal took a wicket in the next over to leave Bangladesh 198 for five.

“I can teach skill, but when you are batting in test cricket, what the opposition is doing, you have to have that awareness,” Bangladesh batting coach Thilan Samaraweera said. “I think you have to be intelligent in the middle and we are lucky we finished with five (down), I thought (we will) finish with six.”

Bangladesh would have been six down had Upul Tharanga held on to a sharp catch in the deep off Shakib.

“Tomorrow is a new day. The first half an hour is crucial. We have to start well again and we need one good partnership,” said Samaraweera.

Tamim Iqbal was one run short of a half-century when he fell lbw to left-arm spinner Rangana Herath at the stroke of tea. He was twice lucky in his innings after Sri Lanka captain Herath failed to review two lbw appeals which the umpires had turned down. Herath however successfully reviewed a third not out decision.

Sarkar made 61 off 121 balls hitting six boundaries. He was beaten and bowled by a googly from left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Imrul Kayes made 34 before being trapped lbw by Sandakan. Night watchman Taijul Islam departed in the next ball after Herath used another review successfully to obtain a lbw decision in his favor.

Sabir Rahman (42) gloved a rising ball from Lakmal to Dhananjaya de Silva at leg slip.

Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) was batting with Mushfiqur Rahim on 2.

Earlier Dinesh Chandimal posted his eighth test century to lift Sri Lanka to 338 all out in its first innings.

Sri Lanka resumed day two on 238 for seven with Chandimal and Herath at the crease and was bowled out by lunch, adding 100 in the session.

Chandimal faced 300 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries and a six for his 138 runs, and received valuable support from the tailenders as the last three Sri Lankan wickets added 143 runs.

He shared partnerships of 55 with Suranga Lakmal (35) and Herath (25) before he was eventually caught off Mehedi Hasan’s bowling in the 106th over.

“This is I rated my No. 1 century in test cricket so far, because I batted four sessions. I never batted four sessions in my test career,” Chandimal said.

Off spinner Hasan finished with 3-90, and Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy and Shakib taking two wickets each.

Sri Lanka leads the two-match series after winning the first test by 259 runs last week.

