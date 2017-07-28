Sri Lanka turn down PCB’s invitation of touring Pakistan

Sri Lanka will not tour Pakistan for T20 Matches. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka will not tour Pakistan for T20 Matches. (Source: Twitter)

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) has turned down the invitation made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play T20 matches in Pakistan and this was confirmed by PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan. Khan insisted that the reason behind SLC’s decision is the last week’s suicide bomb attack in Lahore.

“I had spoken to my Sri Lankan cricket counterpart during the ICC meetings and I had invited him to send his team to Lahore to play the T20 matches and start the series against Pakistan with rest of matches to be played in the UAE,” Khan said.

“I am a bit surprised at Sri Lankan’s refusal because terror attacks are happening everywhere in the world and sports events are still going on. It is unfair to just single out Pakistan for security reasons,” he added.

The final of Pakistan Super League was held in Pakistan and PCB chairman went on to add that the ICC and other security experts from cricket boards had been satisfied with the way security was provided for the final.

“The ICC and other security experts of cricket boards had come to Lahore to see for themselves the security arrangements and some shortcomings were pointed out which we promised to resolve but overall they were all satisfied with the way security was provided for the final,” he said.

Khan suggested that there has been no word from ICC on the planned tour of World eleven to Pakistan from September 12.

“I met Giles Clarke recently in London and we finalized the budget details and other aspects of the World eleven tour but since the attack took place we don’t know the situation. But we are confident that the tour will go ahead eventually,” he added.

“But not being able to resume international cricket in Pakistan and the deadlock with India over bilateral series remain a disappointment for me. Because Pakistan should not be isolated like this as an international venue,” he said.

