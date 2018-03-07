Sri Lanka took the game away from us in the first six overs: Shikhar Dhawan

Kusal Perera’s quickfire 66 off 37 against India in the first T20 in Colombo helped Sri Lanka win the match. (Source: PTI) Kusal Perera’s quickfire 66 off 37 against India in the first T20 in Colombo helped Sri Lanka win the match. (Source: PTI)

Vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan, believes that the explosive batting at the top of the order by the Lankan batsmen in the Tri-series opener in Colombo took the game away from India on Wednesday. After India put on a competitive 175-run target for the hosts, the Islanders began the chase on a terrific note as Kusal Perera blazed his way to a quickfire 66 of just 37 balls. Reflecting on the loss, Dhawan stated the powerplay proved to be the game-changer along with the one over of Shardul Thakur which leaked 27 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhawan said, “It was in the first six overs that they took the game away from us. After the first six overs even they weren’t hitting the ball that frequently – it wasn’t like 10 an over against the spinners in the middle overs. That’s because the wicket was a little slow.” “The way Perera scored that 27 runs in that over, they were 75 after six overs, that made the difference,” he added.

Comparing India’s batting display in the powerplay, he said, “Sri Lanka took two wickets in the first two overs and that caused some damage for us. When you lose two wickets at the start, one has to curb aggression. If we had not lost the two wickets, we could have been even more aggressive.”

