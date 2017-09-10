Sri Lanka to play T20 match in Pakistan

- After gruesome Ryan student murder, 5-year-old girl allegedly raped in Delhi school; peon arrested
Sri Lanka will return to Lahore for a T20 international at the end of October, eight years after gunmen attacked a bus carrying its players in the Pakistan city.
Apart from a short visit by Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan has been starved of international cricket since the 2009 attack in which six security staff and two civilians were killed and six of Sri Lanka’s players were wounded.
Subject to security clearance, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 29 in the final fixture of a three-match T20 series.
The first two will be played in Pakistan’s adopted United Arab Emirates ‘home’ after a two-test series starting in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 28 and five one-day internationals.
The International Cricket Council has also given its backing to a World XI, led by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, playing a three-match T20 series in Lahore from Tuesday in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.
The second test in Dubai starting October 6 will be Sri Lanka’s first day-night match in the longest format.
Itinerary:
Tests
September 28-October 2, first Test, Abu Dhabi
October 6-10, second Test (day-night), Dubai
ODIs
October 13, first ODI, Dubai
October 16, second ODI, Abu Dhabi
October 18, third ODI, Abu Dhabi
October 24, fourth ODI, Sharjah
October 23, fifth ODI, Sharjah
T20I
October 26, first T20I, Abu Dhabi
October 27, second T20I, Abu Dhabi
October 29, third T20I, Lahore
