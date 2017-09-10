Only in Express

Sri Lanka to play T20 match in Pakistan

Pakistan has been starved of international cricket since the 2009 attack in which six security staff and two civilians were killed and six of Sri Lanka's players were wounded. However, Zimbabwe toured Pakistan two years back for a short limited overs series in 2015.

By: Reuters | Published:September 10, 2017 12:06 pm
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pak vs SL T20, Lahore, Gaddafi stadium Pakistan will host a T20 international against Sri Lanka on October 29. (Source: AP)
Top News

Sri Lanka will return to Lahore for a T20 international at the end of October, eight years after gunmen attacked a bus carrying its players in the Pakistan city.

Apart from a short visit by Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan has been starved of international cricket since the 2009 attack in which six security staff and two civilians were killed and six of Sri Lanka’s players were wounded.

Subject to security clearance, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 29 in the final fixture of a three-match T20 series.

The first two will be played in Pakistan’s adopted United Arab Emirates ‘home’ after a two-test series starting in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 28 and five one-day internationals.

The International Cricket Council has also given its backing to a World XI, led by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, playing a three-match T20 series in Lahore from Tuesday in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.

The second test in Dubai starting October 6 will be Sri Lanka’s first day-night match in the longest format.

Itinerary:

Tests

September 28-October 2, first Test, Abu Dhabi
October 6-10, second Test (day-night), Dubai

ODIs

October 13, first ODI, Dubai
October 16, second ODI, Abu Dhabi
October 18, third ODI, Abu Dhabi
October 24, fourth ODI, Sharjah
October 23, fifth ODI, Sharjah

T20I
October 26, first T20I, Abu Dhabi
October 27, second T20I, Abu Dhabi
October 29, third T20I, Lahore

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
38
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70
FT
31
Haryana Steelers beat Bengaluru Bulls (38-31)
Sep 10, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 71
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 