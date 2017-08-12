Latest News

Sri Lanka to host World XI for a charity T20 match after India series

Sri Lanka will host a charity T20 match which will take place between World XI and Sri Lanka XI on September 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka will host a charity T20 match which will take place between World XI and Sri Lanka XI on September 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium according to a report in Cricbuzz. “The negotiations are going on with the overseas players and we will be able to confirm the names soon,” the SLC source told Cricbuzz.

The match that is scheduled to be played for two days after the only T20I between Sri Lanka and India will comprise of both current and retired players. The funds will be raised for the recent flood victims and for those patients who are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Sri Lanka are presently playing India for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. They have already lost the Test series after the Virat Kohli-led side took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

While India have been a dominant force for quite sometime, Sri Lanka on the other side have been facing problems both on and off the field. They recently lost a 5-match bilateral series 2-3 to Zimbabwe while managed to win the only Test after chasing down a target of 388 runs. During the series against India, the home side saw a number of players getting injured.

