Sri Lanka Test win over Pakistan was powered by a sorcerer’s spell?

Sri Lanka’s win over Pakistan in the Test series at UAE could go down as one of the biggest upsets in recent cricketing history. So much so that reports had emerged that a Colombo based sorcerer had cast a spell on the Pakistan team for them to lose the series itself. Furthermore, the sorcerer allegedly claimed through a Facebook post that she had done so under the directions of Sri Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara.

According to AFP, Jayasekara has now threatened to sue the sorcerer unless she takes down the post. “I told her that if she didn’t take down that post, I will complain to the police and also take legal action against her,” the minister is quoted as saying. The sorcerer, who is named Ganga Zoiza, claimed that Sri Lankan Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal had visited her before the series under the directions of the minister. “I did not direct the captain or the team to get her services,” said Jayasekara.

“Chandimal came to me before leaving for the series against Pakistan (in the United Arab Emirates),” she said on her Facebook page — where she also posted a photo of Chandimal at her home, “My special thanks to minister Dayasiri Jayasekara for directing him to me. I will ensure a golden era for Sri Lanka cricket.”

The 2-0 loss was the first time ever that Pakistan had lost a Test series in the UAE since they started playing their home matches there in 2009. Before this series, Sri Lanka were on a wretched run in all formats of the game. They drew a two-match Test series at home Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the second Test, the first time ever that they beat Sri Lanka in a Test match and only their third away win of in the longest format of the game. They were then drubbed 4-0 by India at home before losing both the ODI and T20I series. After the win, Sri Lanka went on to lose the subsequent ODI series 5-0/

