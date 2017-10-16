Sri Lanka team support staff willing to travel to Pakistan for final T20I

Sri Lanka players are reluctant to travel to Pakistan for third T20I. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka players are reluctant to travel to Pakistan for third T20I. (Source: AP)

After the Sri Lankan players showed disagreement about travelling to Lahore to play the final T20I against Pakistan, the team’s support staff has certainly taken a different stance according to a Cricbuzz report. The support staff comprising of Hashan Thilakaratne (batting coach), Rumesh Ratnayake (bowling coach), Asanka Gurusinha (manager) and Nic Pothas (head coach) are willing to travel to Pakistan for the last T20I after having a chat with Mickey Arthur (Pakistan’s head coach).

Moreover, the support staff has been suggested to write to Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva individually.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan team players had written a letter to SLC President Thialnga Sumathipala expressing their concern and the SLC President has said that they will pick only those players who would be willing to travel to Pakistan. “The players have a few concerns and we will address them,” an SLC official said.

In 2009, Sri Lankan bus team was attacked by a group of gunmen while touring Pakistan. Two members of that Sri Lankan team Suranga Lakmal and Chamara Kapugedara are in the squad this time as well. After the attack, Pakistan were barred from hosting international matches and it was only in 2015 when a Zimbabwe team toured them for a limited overs bilateral series.

They did manage to host a three-match T20I series against a World XI side that was led by Faf du Plessis. The two teams have so far played two Tests and an ODI in the UAE with Sri Lanka winning the Test series 2-0 but Pakistan coming back to win the opening ODI on Friday.

