Sri Lanka take 2-1 lead over Zimbabwe with win in 3rd ODI: Who said what on Twitter

Sri Lanka defeat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to take 2-1 lead in 5-match ODI series. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka defeat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to take 2-1 lead in 5-match ODI series. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka cruised to an emphatic win by 8 wickets in 47.2 overs against Zimbabwe in the third match of the 5-match ODI series after they chased down a target of 311 runs at Hambantota to take 2-1 lead during the process. Riding on an opening stand of over 200 runs between Dickwella and Gunathilaka, the hosts chased down the mammoth target in overs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe scored 310/8 in allotted 50 overs after opener Hamilton Masakadza notched up his fifth ODI hundred. Masakadza put on a partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket with Musakanda before the two batsmen were sent back in the hut. Sri Lanka looked to restrict Zimbabwe for a lesser total but a cameo from Peter Moor down the order guided his side to go over 300-run mark. Here’s what how Twitter reacted on Sri Lanka’s win.

A stunning 111 from Masakadza powers Zimbabwe to 310/8. 300+ has only ever been chased once in SL.

Can SL chase this total?

#SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/Frc7ctPolY — CricBattle Fantasy (@CricBattle) 6 July 2017

Intelligent use of shade in Hambantota – if only authorities would think of the paying spectator when designing grounds… #slvzim pic.twitter.com/Bao6Mc48xZ — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) 6 July 2017

Masakadza just scored the 3rd fastest 100 for Zimbabwe at a time i thought he has stayed far too long in the team #srivzim #SLvZim — Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) 6 July 2017

