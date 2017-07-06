Sri Lanka take 2-1 lead over Zimbabwe with win in 3rd ODI: Who said what on Twitter

Latest News
Sri Lanka cruised to an emphatic win by 8 wickets in 47.2 overs against Zimbabwe in the third match of the 5-match ODI series after they chased down a target of 311 runs at Hambantota to take 2-1 lead during the process.

Published:July 6, 2017
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka defeat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to take 2-1 lead in 5-match ODI series. (Source: Twitter)
Sri Lanka cruised to an emphatic win by 8 wickets in 47.2 overs against Zimbabwe in the third match of the 5-match ODI series after they chased down a target of 311 runs at Hambantota to take 2-1 lead during the process. Riding on an opening stand of over 200 runs between Dickwella and Gunathilaka, the hosts chased down the mammoth target in overs.

Earlier, Zimbabwe scored 310/8 in allotted 50 overs after opener Hamilton Masakadza notched up his fifth ODI hundred. Masakadza put on a partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket with Musakanda before the two batsmen were sent back in the hut. Sri Lanka looked to restrict Zimbabwe for a lesser total but a cameo from Peter Moor down the order guided his side to go over 300-run mark. Here’s what how Twitter reacted on Sri Lanka’s win.

