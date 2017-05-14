Sri Lanka start training together ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Angelo Mathews will lead the Sri lankan squad in the Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Photo) Angelo Mathews will lead the Sri lankan squad in the Champions Trophy. (Source: Express Photo)

Sri Lanka’s national cricket squad has started training together for the Champions Trophy, which will be held in June. According to the Sri Lankan cricket board, the squad is training in a hilly region after a long gap.

Angelo Mathews is leading Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad, which completed their one week training session and will head back to Colombo for three days rest before leaving for London on Thursday.

Sri Lankan players focused on strength and altitude training in the central hill region of Kandy, the training is being given to make the Lankan players comfortable for conditions in England, the Sri Lanka cricket board said.

“Over the past months many of us have not been able to play together consistently as a team due to injury or other factors,” Mathews said in a statement.

“So working together like this and learning to work with and around each others strengths is a great thing.” Earlier this month, the South African fast bowler, Allan Donald was appointed Sri Lanka’s consultant bowling coach who will work with the coaching team and conduct train-the-trainer sessions apart from working with the squad.

Donald believes the new Sri Lankan squad has full potential to come out as winners in the Champions Trophy. The Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford, has been preparing the squad for the 50-over tournament starting from June 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now