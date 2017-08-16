Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dayasriri Jayasekera calls for report on Test series loss against India

Sri Lanka’s captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka’s captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews. (Source: AP)

After being whitewashed in the three-match Test series against India, Sports Minister of Sri Lanka Dayasriri Jayasekera called for a report from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), saying that they must know the reasons for the defeat.

The Sports Minister said that he had a long meeting where he discussed the defeat. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Jayasekera said, “This teams capability is not a question but we must know the reasons for the defeat.”

He, however, pointed out that it was a defeat to ‘the top team in the world.’ “We also have to remember that India is the top team in the world, so the defeat has to be seen from that view point too,” he said.

Amidst criticism of the board, former captain Arjuna Ranatunga called for Sumathipala to step down as SLC boss. Jayasekera said that the decision to change an elected body is not in their hands. “We can’t change an elected body, that can be done only at the next election,” Jayasekera said.

“When there were interim committees which ran Sri Lanka Cricket for 8 years, no one complained. It was only this government which took action to hold elections (for the SLC),” said Jayasekera, who said that he would soon sit down with the players to discuss the way forward.

