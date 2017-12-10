Sri Lanka snap 12-match losing streak with seven-wicket win over India in Dharamsala

Such was the impact of the Lankan pacers that at one point India was reduced to 29/7 within the first twenty overs. (Source: AP) Such was the impact of the Lankan pacers that at one point India was reduced to 29/7 within the first twenty overs. (Source: AP)

On a cold winter morning at Dharamsala’s HPCA stadium, the technical flaws of the Indian batting order was once again exposed threadbare as Sri Lanka bundled them out for a paltry 113 in 38.2 overs. Opting to bowl first on a pitch which was conducive to seam bowling, the visitors rattled the men in blue from the start. India’s top order including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed to reach double-digits as the Lankan bowlers made early in-roads. Lakmal was the wrecker-in-chief as he bowled a decisive spell of 4/13.

Such was the impact of the Lankan pacers that at one point India was reduced to 29/7 within the first twenty overs and it seemed like the home side were on course to register their lowest score in ODI cricket. But it was MS Dhoni who dropped the anchor and batted amicably to show how to bat in seaming conditions. A 41-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket brought some respectability to the scoreboard. But what was most disheartening to see was the lack of support by the other batsmen for Dhoni. Dhoni was the ‘Lone Ranger’ as he dug deep when India were in dire straits. However, in an attempt to propel the score past 150 Dhoni was ultimately dismissed for 65.

In reply, the Lankans were wary at the start. While they did lose a couple of early wickets in the form of Gunathilaka and Upul Tharanga it was once again – the dreaded no-ball which returned to haunt Jasprit Bumrah. This was after he found the outside edge of Tharanga’s bat but failed to get his wicket due to overstepping. Tharanga would later go on to score 49 which ultimately saw his side through to an emphatic win. A disastrous batting performance will certainly leave a Kohli-less India lot to think about.

