Sri Lanka recall Dinesh Chandimal to ODI side after Upul Tharanga faces two match ban

The Sri Lankan cricket team on Friday suffered another setback after skipper Upul Tharanga was handed a 2-match suspension for maintaining slow over rate in second ODI against India in Kandy. Batsman Chamara Kapugedara has been handed the responsibility for leading the team in Tharanga’s absence. In a statement released the Lankan cricket board confirmed the development.

Adding further misery, opening batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka has also been ruled out for 10 days after sustaining an injury to the elbow on Thursday while fielding against India.

“Opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka who left the field around the 32nd over after landing heavily on his elbow in a dive, has been confirmed out of play for a period of approximately 10 days with an AC injury to his right shoulder. Meanwhile, captain Tharanga has been handed a 2 game suspension by the ICC following a verdict of a slow over rate, being 3 overs short by the end of the day’s play,” said the release.

The hosts have now added Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimane in the batting order for the remaining three ODIs of the five-match series.

“Sri Lanka have called up Test Captain Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne to bolster the batting order in the remainder of this 5 match series, and look to continuing their attacking play that was evident yesterday to make a change in the final tally in Sunday’s all important 3rd ODI,” the release added. The home side have already lost the first two matches of the series in Dambulla and Kandy respectively.

