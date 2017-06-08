Latest News
Sri Lanka set Twitter on fire with seven-wicket win over India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Sri Lanka beat defending champions India by 7 wickets after chasing down a target of 322 runs in 48.4 overs at Kennington, Oval. Kusal Mendis top scored for Sri Lanka after he scored 89 during the course whilel skipper Mathews remained unbeaten at 52.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 8, 2017 11:15 pm
Kusal Mendis, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Kusal Mendis top scored for Sri Lanka with 89. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka beat defending champions India by 7 wickets after chasing down a target of 322 runs in 48.4 overs at Kennington, Oval. Sri Lanka didn’t really begin their run-chase well after Dickwella was undone By Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 7 but they soon got the momentum back after Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis compiled a partnership of 159 runs for the second wicket. Gunathalika was sent back in the hut after getting run-out but it didn’t really cause much problem for Sri lanka as all other batsmen contributed good amount of runs.

Mendis scored 89 during the course while Kusal Perera was retired hurt for 47 while Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne scored unbeaten 52 and 34 respectively. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Sri Lanka’s run-chase.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Y
    Yati
    Jun 8, 2017 at 11:25 pm
    Praiseworthy as well as unexpected!
    Reply
    1. S
      SA
      Jun 8, 2017 at 11:23 pm
      cricket had never been so unpredictable. Well done SIRI LANKA .
      Reply

