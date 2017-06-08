Sri Lanka set Twitter on fire with seven-wicket win over India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Kusal Mendis top scored for Sri Lanka with 89. (Source: Reuters) Kusal Mendis top scored for Sri Lanka with 89. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka beat defending champions India by 7 wickets after chasing down a target of 322 runs in 48.4 overs at Kennington, Oval. Sri Lanka didn’t really begin their run-chase well after Dickwella was undone By Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 7 but they soon got the momentum back after Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis compiled a partnership of 159 runs for the second wicket. Gunathalika was sent back in the hut after getting run-out but it didn’t really cause much problem for Sri lanka as all other batsmen contributed good amount of runs.

Mendis scored 89 during the course while Kusal Perera was retired hurt for 47 while Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne scored unbeaten 52 and 34 respectively. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Sri Lanka’s run-chase.

Amazing. It mean a lot to the team. So proud watching from the com box. Captain fantastic+army man+young genius+injury sub=victory — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 8 June 2017

No excuses fellas-S’Lankans out batted Indns whose wake up call came crucially-full credit 2 @Angelo69Mathews‘ lads fr gr8 chase-Weldone SL! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 8 June 2017

India’s post-mortem will include whether or not the scoring pattern is right on these pitches; whether the batting needs to go harder. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 June 2017

What an outstanding batting display by SL. Group split wide open. Two virtual quarterfinals…winner takes all. #PakvSL #IndvSA #CT17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 8 June 2017

well played Sri Lanka nobody gave them a chance.#INDvSL group wide open #CT17 who shall it be.. India South Africa Pakistan Sri Lanka — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) 8 June 2017

Well done boys! Showed the brand of cricket we have to play to win this tournament… really proud 👍 celebrate the win and onwards we go. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 8 June 2017

A win of historic significance for the young #SL side,could not have found a better way to come back in to #CT17 #INDvsSL #StarSportsதமிழ் — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 8 June 2017

India in the field have been Tactically very very Poor ……. Far too predictable ….. #CT17 #INDvSL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 8 June 2017

Congratulations Sri Lanka on a great victory. Superb run chase. Kushal Mendis and Gunaratne are special.#INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 8 June 2017

Well played @OfficialSLC it was a good run chase n better luck next time team India m sure we will bounce back #ChampionsTrophy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 8 June 2017

