Jaydev Unadkat returned with figures of 2/15 in 4 overs against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I. (Source: PTI) Jaydev Unadkat returned with figures of 2/15 in 4 overs against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I. (Source: PTI)

Left-arm pacer Javdev Unadkat enjoyed a successful return to the Indian side after performing impressively for the Indian team in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Undakat was equally impressive in the IPL and now believes that his performance in the national colours can prove to be a turnaround in his career.

“This series has really helped me gain the confidence needed at International level. In the past also, whenever I have done well in domestic (cricket) I have got my chances. So it was about doing well out there and getting that confidence,” said Unadkat in an interview with PTI.

“It was just not coming to me when I played for India the previous time. But yes, this series has definitely been a turnaround for me and I really needed (it) at this point in my career and I would be really happy to take it forward from here.”

In the three matches, Unadkat had figures of 1/7, 1/22 and 2/15. Reflecting on his performance, he said, “It’s about backing myself in high-pressure situations. I have seen all good players do that and I’ve learnt from them. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) does it extremely well in pressure situations. We see Jasprit (Bumrah) do that for India as well. Be it any situation, pressure or otherwise, I need to back my strengths”

The Saurashtra seamer also revealed that bowling on flat tracks in domestic cricket has helped him improve.

“Any player who plays through the domestic circuit, the T20s, the one-dayers and Ranji Trophy, on flat tracks of Saurashtra (will improve). It’s about motivating and backing yourself. Those are the times that you go through the grind and make out what your abilities are and where you need to improve. So after making my Test debut, going back into domestic cricket knowing already what needs to be done at the highest level did help me in that part of my career,” he concluded by saying.

