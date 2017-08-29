Sri Lanka selectors step down after loss to India

Sanath Jayasuriya was the head of the selection committee. (Source: PTI) Sanath Jayasuriya was the head of the selection committee. (Source: PTI)

After Sri Lanka’s disastrous performance in recent international matches, the selection committee headed by Sanath Jayasuriya has decided to resign. Sri Lanka lost the one-day international series against Zimbabwe before being blanked by India in the recently concluded Test series. In the ODI series, Sri Lanka trail 3-0 with two matches to go.

The committee that compromises of former batsmen Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha apart from Jayasuriya will step down the tour of India concludes.

“Sri Lanka Cricket chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, as well as committee members Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha, have decided to resign,” Sri Lanka’s sports ministry was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “A combined letter bearing the names of the above committee has conveyed this decision to sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara. According to the letter, their tenure will end on September 7.”

Since Sri Lanka are still to play two ODIs and one T20I, the same selection committee will decide any changes in the squad that they have already picked for these matches. The same committee was given a six-moth extension in May.

Sri Lanka have had some horrid time at home and away. They hosted Bangladesh earlier this year and were unable to beat them in any format of the game before being knocked out of the Championships Trophy from the group stages in June. This was followed by their first ever defeat against Zimbabwe in international cricket.

The many changes in the squad by Sri Lanka have also been criticised with a number of players making their debut in the ODIs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd