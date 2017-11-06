Sri Lanka selector Graeme Labrooy defends dropping of Kusal Mendis for India tour

Kusal Mendis is one of the brightest prospects in Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Kusal Mendis is one of the brightest prospects in Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Kusal Mendis was dropped from the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against India in India and Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Graeme Labrooy has said that his drop will only help the player.

The 22-year-old is seen as one of the brightest prospects in Sri Lanka cricket and this axing has not gone down well with some of the former cricketers and fans..

“We didn’t want to throw him to the deep end or to take him to India and leave him on the bench. Instead, what we tried to do was to let him play some domestic cricket, work on his game and regain his confidence,” Labrooy was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“He is a confidence player. For him confidence is everything. He has got everything in his armoury. We don’t want a situation where he plays two more innings, gets two low scores and then drop him and destroy his confidence further. He has got age on his side and we want him to go onto become one of the greatest of the game. We want him to play for another ten years.”

Another surprise that the selectors threw in the squad was the dropping of opener Kaushal Silva. While coach Nic Pothas backed his despite a poor show against Pakistan Test series in UAE, selectors decided to drop him.

“We share the same sentiments with Nic. But, at the end of the day, you need to put runs on the board. Character, attitude, team spirit all these things are there but we expect more from him with the bat,” Labrooy said.

“Sadeera is a player for the future. This is the correct time that we should bring him in. Now is the time for him to bite the bullet and take up that challenge against world’s number one ranked team. He will put pressure back on the bowlers by putting the loose balls away. (We are) very impressed with his game,” Labrooy pointed out.

“The number three position is a toss up between Lahiru Thirimanne and Dhananjaya de Silva. We are glad that Dhananjaya made some runs for Sri Lanka A in the Caribbean. He will be considered as an opener or number three batsman in the future and we don’t want to drop him to middle order,” Labrooy opinioned.

Sri Lanka also did not call up middle-order batsman Asela Gunaratne, who fractured his hand during the first Test against India, despite Labrooy admitting that he has recovered fully from the injury.

“Asela is fit and has been medically cleared. But then he has not played any cricket for three and half months. When you are playing the best team in the world, you need your players at their peak. If everything goes well, he will be back for the ODIs,” Labrooy added.

Nuwan Pradeep, who bowled exceptionally well in the Pakistan series in the UAE heat, was also not picked.

“We did a study of Nuwan and the games that he has played in the last 18 months. We feel that he can not take much of the work load. He gives 100 percent all the time. His body can take only one Test match, and then he needs to put in lot more effort to play the second Test. So we thought not to stress him. He will not be considered for the Test matches against Bangladesh as well in January. We are looking at him only for ODIs for the time being.”

