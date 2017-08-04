Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of India series

Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of the Test series against India. (Source: AP) Nuwan Pradeep was ruled out of the Test series against India. (Source: AP)

Injuries continue to hurt Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series against India. The hosts have now suffered another blow as seamer Nuwan Pradeep has become a new addition to the list. Pradeep bowled 17 overs on the opening day of the second Test against India in Colombo before he went out of the field complaining about a hamstring niggle. On Friday, it was confirmed that he would be out of action for 1-2 months.

“Nuwan Pradeep’s out for one or two months,” Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne said at the press-conference.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal missed the first Test due to pneumonia while Asela Gunaratne was also ruled out of the Test series against India after breaking his thumb during Galle Test. Even Rangana Herath had injury concerns in the first Test when he was hit on his finger while trying to stop a drive from Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Though he was eventually declared fit for the Colombo Test and scalped four Indian wickets in first innings.

Karunaratne said that he is ready to bowl since he started his career as a bowler only.

“I started my career as a bowler, not as a batsman, so I can bowl. The thing is there are a lot of bowlers who can bowl faster than 130-135,” Karunaratne who scalped the important wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 2 added.

“We played only with once pace option, so when they asked me if we need to bowl a few overs with the new ball, I said I could. That’s why I bowled a few overs with Chaminda Vaas to see how it goes,” he said.

India so far lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and they have been dominating the second encounter as well. Virat Kohli’s troops compiled a total of 622/9 before the declaration was made. The visitors later bagged two Sri Lankan wickets before stumps on Day 2.

