Sri Lanka recall Lahiru Thirimanne for second Test against India; Rangana Herath, Dinesh Chandimal also in squad

Sri Lanka on Tuesday recalled left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne in its squad for the second Test against India as a replacement for injured Asela Gunaratne. It’s more than a year that Thirimanne is out of the Sri Lanka’s Test team as he has not featured in the traditional format since playing against England in June 2016.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan has also been added to the squad while seamer Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out due to a back issue.

Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara are now the only frontline quicks in Sri Lanka’s squad and Sandakan is now fourth frontline spinner in contention for a spot in the playing XI.

Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera and Malinda Pushpakumara. are the spinners in the squad.

The match will also see the return of captain Dinesh Chandimal, who had missed the first game due to pneumonia.

Thirimanne has played 26 Tests so far, scoring 1056 runs with the highest score of 155 not out against Bangladesh at Galle in March 2013.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne

