Latest News

Sri Lanka paceman Shaminda Eranga cleared to bowl after ban

Shaminda Eranga's bowling action was found to be legal and the paceman has been cleared to resume playing for Sri Lanka more than a year after he was banned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

By: Reuters | Published:July 19, 2017 4:06 pm
Shaminda Eranga, Sri Lanka cricket, Indian Express Shaminda Eranga’s ban was announced a few hours after he was taken to hospital for heart tests when he reported feeling discomfort while batting during a one-day international against Ireland. (Source: AP)
Top News

Shaminda Eranga’s bowling action was found to be legal and the paceman has been cleared to resume playing for Sri Lanka more than a year after he was banned, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Eranga was reported during the second test against England at Chester-le-Street in May 2016 and was barred from bowling in international matches when his action was found to be illegal following an independent assessment.

“Eranga underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action… with the assessment concluding that the amount of elbow extension in his standard deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted,” the governing body said.

Eranga’s ban was announced a few hours after he was taken to hospital for heart tests when he reported feeling discomfort while batting during a one-day international against Ireland.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic 