Sri Lanka name Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage in squad for third Test

Sri Lanka have lost quite a few players to injuries in the ongoing series against India and with Nuwan Pradeep and Rangana Herath also ruled out of the third Test, the hosts have to field a rather inexperienced squad in the third and final Test against India which begins from Saturday.

The hosts have named fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and uncapped Lahiru Gamage for the third Test after the exit of Pradeep and Herath. Danushka Gunathilaka has also been ruled out of the final Test. He made his Test debut in the first Test but had to make way for Dinesh Chandimal as the Sri Lanka captain return after attaining full fitness.

Pradeep pulled up his hamstring during the second Test and did not bowl after the first day while Herath was ruled out after a back injury as he complained about stiffness in his back.

Sri Lanka have already lost the series and with only one match left, they would like to end this series on a good note. They lost the second Test by an innings and 53 runs in Colombo.

The 16-man squad retained Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando. While Lahiru played the first Test in Galle, Fernando, a left-arm quick, sat out for both the Tests.

Sri Lanka are going in with a pace-heavy bowling attack and hope to counter India’s batting line-up which has posted 600-plus totals once in both the Tests so far.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

