Sri Lanka keen to visit Pakistan in September for T20Is

The President of Sri Lanka cricket Thilanga Sumathipala has assured that they are ready to travel to Pakistan to play cricket “if all logistical and operational plans fall in place” according to a report in Cricbuzz.

“Cricket is a game of change, chance and chase” Sumathipala said. “The game today, and its following is very different to what it was 10 years ago and as administrators we are faced with a different set of challenges to overcome. World cricket is in the hands of the unity of Asia. We need to respectfully understand each other’s problems and stand by each other. This is the spirit of the Asian Cricket Council,” he added.

Adding to this, Sumathipala said that he was “keen” to take his team to Pakistan. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is against Pakistan in September and the SLC President insisted that they would like to play atleast one of the games in Lahore.

“I am keen to take my team to Pakistan. We have had our security experts visit and make an assessment, and things look positive with things improving all over the country and especially Lahore being cleared. We have three T20I games coming up against Pakistan in September and we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,” he said.

“Sri Lanka suffered through three decades of terrorism and war and at one stage no one wanted to come here – Pakistan stood by us then, as did India. The opportunities available throughout the Asian region for the development of this game that is so close to our hearts is enormous. The efforts and the investment of our member countries are phenomenal and we need to support this development,” he added.

