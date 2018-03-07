Sri Lanka has learnt nothing from the past: Angelo Mathews condemns communal violence

Angelo Mathews condemned communal violence in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Angelo Mathews condemned communal violence in Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

After days of communal violence between the island’s Sinhalese and Muslim communities, Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency for the first time since the civil war. Sri Lanka limited overs captain Angelo Mathews condemned the communal violence in a long post saying that their country and society has learnt nothing from the past.

In three Twitter posts, Mathews said that he and his family walked on streets in fear and uncertainty during the war. “We as Sri Lankans suffered enough through a tumultuous three decade War. We lost many a loved ones. Hopes and dreams were shattered in an instant. Many including myself and my family walked the streets in fear and uncertainty,” he said.

Condemning the acts of violence, Mathews added, “I’m sure many of you too could relate to that. Yet it seems like certain fractions of our Country and Society have learned nothing from the past. Do we really need another ethnic crisis?”

Mathews urged his fellow countrymen to take a stand against racism and those who spread hate and violence. “This Nation is OURS we are one PEOPLE and I condemn these acts of violence and hatred. I urge all of You to unite against racism and take a stand against such people spreading hatred and violence. Let’s protect OUR NATION. Always give first place to Humanity in the name of Sri Lanka

