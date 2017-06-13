Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara scores 100th career century, watch video

Kumar Sangakkara now has 39 centuries in one-day cricket to go with his 61 centuries in first-class cricket. (Source: Twitter) Kumar Sangakkara now has 39 centuries in one-day cricket to go with his 61 centuries in first-class cricket. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his illustrious career while playing for English county Surrey in a one-day match on Tuesday.

Sangakkara hit a run-a-ball 121 against Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup at Headingley.

The 39-year-old left-handed batsman now has 39 centuries in one-day cricket to go with his 61 centuries in first-class cricket, 38 of which have come in test matches.

👑A standing ovation from the Headingley crowd as Kumar Sangakkara departs for 121! 👏👏👏 251/4 pic.twitter.com/GrJ1ZtVKPz — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) 13 June 2017

Sangakkara retired from international cricket in 2015. He scored five straight centuries for Surrey in England’s county championship this year.

