Sri Lanka eye series win against Zimbabwe at Hambantota

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI of the series. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI of the series. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Saturday in Hambantota. Having taken the lead, hosts Sri Lanka would now look to win the series in the fourth ODI itself. The home side lost the first match but bounced back in superb fashion to clinch victories in the second and third match. Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka anchored their side to an emphatic win after the two openers chipped in with individual hundreds in the third game. While Hasaranga who made his debut in the second match of the series and bagged a hat-trick to become only third bowler to achieve the feat has also been impressive in the two matches that he has played. For Zimbabwe, it’s Hamilton Masakadza who has proved his worth with the bat.

What’s in the kitty The series in on the line in 4th ODI. Sri Lanka can win it and Zimbabwe will be playing to save it. Sri Lanka were disastrous in the first game even after posting a 300-plus total but did well to win the second and third game chasing. Zimbabwe will once will their batters to come good but the real worry is the bowlers who have leaked runs.

Limitations Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe bowlers have leaked runs. Twice now in this series, the teams have chased down 300-plus totals. Moreover, Zimbabwe batting order has failed to capitalise on the starts they have got which eventually led them fell short of some runs.

Players to watch out for

Dickwella, Gunathilaka, Tharanga and Hasranga are the four Sri Lankan players on whom the home side would ride on while Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would depend upon Masakadza and Sikandar Raza.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd