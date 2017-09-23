Only in Express
  • Sri Lanka cricketers want inquiry react post match-fixing accusations

Sri Lanka cricketers want inquiry react post match-fixing accusations

The Sri Lankan players have called for an immediate inquiry into the match-fixing allegations made by former player Pramodaya Wickremesinghe against the current national team.

By: PTI | Colombo | Published:September 23, 2017 12:16 am
Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka cricket, SLC, Pramodaya Wickremesinghe, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lankan cricket team. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

The Sri Lankan players have called for an immediate inquiry into the match-fixing allegations made by former player Pramodaya Wickremesinghe against the current national team.

“The cricketers in a petition signed by all including both captain Dines Chandimal and Upul Tharanga to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have drawn attention to what they say was shockingly disparaging and hurtful statements by Wickremesinghe to a private television channel that tend to give the general public a suspicious impression about them,” a SLC release said.

Wickremesinghe, a member of the 1996 World Cup winning team and also a former selector, had said that certain members of the Sri Lankan team had fixed games for money.

The players, who signed the petition, have challenged Wickremesinghe to prove his allegations.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    28
    Zone A - Match 89
    FT
    30
    U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (30-28)
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90
    Sep 23, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 91

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 