Sri Lanka Cricket to probe match fixing

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is to probe an alleged match fixing incident in the domestic premier B division, a statement said.

Two clubs from neighbouring towns in the tournament ranked first class by the ICC, the Kalutara Physical Training Culture Circle and Panadura Sports Club have allegedly fixed a three-day game last week.

It was alleged that on the final day, hit by rain, both sides had seen 24 wickets falling for a run rate of over 10 runs an over.

In 20 minutes 13 overs were bowled.

Both clubs figure influential members of the current SLC administration, the complainant Sri Lanka Ports Authority said.

Former World Cup wining captain Arjuna Ranatunga is the Sports Minister.

SLC said strong action would be taken against wrong doers.

An independent panel would be appointed to investigate.