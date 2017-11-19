Sri Lanka Cricket deny Dilruwan Perera took any help from dressing room for DRS review

Dilruwan Perera scored five runs for Sri Lanka. (AP File Photo) Dilruwan Perera scored five runs for Sri Lanka. (AP File Photo)

After Dilruwan Perera did not seek any help from the dressing room after he opted to review the an on-field decision, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Sunday. The incident occured on the third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka when the batsman was adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Nigel Llong and Dilruwan decided to walk off. But suddenly he turned back and decided to review raising doubts that he took the held of dressing room to decided whether to review it or not.

“Contrary to the assumptions made, there was no “message from the dressing room” involved in the requested review,” SLC said in a statement. “Having mistakenly assumed that Sri Lanka were out of reviews, Dilruwan Perera had turned to leave the field when he heard Rangana Herath inquire from the on-feild umpire Nigel Long if Sri Lanka have any reviews left, to which Mr. Long answered in the affirmative. It was then that Dilruwan requested the review,” the statement added.

Dilruwan was struck on the backfoot by an inswinger from Mohammed Shami off the final ball of the 57th over. Perera had a talk with his partner Rangana Herath before deciding to walk-off. But, suddenly changed his mind. Sri Lanka Cricket, however, said in the statement that no help was taken from the dressing room

“We wish to place on record that every single Sri Lankan player and official is not only strongly respectful and bounden to uphold the rules and regulations of the ICC, but plays their game of cricket under the ethics and principles of true sportsmanship and the Spirit of Cricket.”

