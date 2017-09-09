Sri Lanka Cricket attempts to clear toss confusion, fails to do so

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has attempted to clear the air surrounding the toss in the one-off T20 international in Colombo Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has attempted to clear the air surrounding the toss in the one-off T20 international in Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has attempted to clear the air surrounding the toss in the one-off T20 international in Colombo between India and Sri Lanka. Amidst controversy, SLC tweeted a video of the incident and said that match referee Andy Pycroft took the correct call.

“#SLvInd T20I: Match Referee Andy PYCROFT called it correctly – “Heads India”, SLC wrote on twitter.

However, social media did not take this clarification too kindly and criticized the SLC for trying to edit and enhance the voice and yet failing to clear the confusion.

Earlier, the controversy began after a video on YouTube raised doubts over who won the toss in one-off T20I. While it seemed Virat Kohli won the toss after Upul Tharanga flipped the coin, a closer look revealed a different picture.

Murali Karthik was the presenter and Andy Pycroft was the match referee. Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga tossed the coin in the air and Kohli called it. The Indian captain had said “Heads.” Pycroft took a look at the coin after it fell and said “Tails, India” despite the fact that Kohli had called heads. Moreover, Karthik turned around and said, “Heads it is.” Judging from his body language, Pycroft seemed to have recognized that something was wrong in the toss but none of the others took notice and Karthik went ahead to speak with Kohli.

