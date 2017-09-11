Sri Lanka Cricket approach Aravinda de Silva for advisor’s role

Aravinda de Silva (L) may return to his role as cricket advisor. (Source: AP) Aravinda de Silva (L) may return to his role as cricket advisor. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka are mulling over the name of Aravind de Silva as an advisor of the cricket team. According to reports, Sri Lanka Cricket are going to hand the former captain the charge of the cricket matters with the support staff reporting to him. If this happens, it will the second time that De Silva will hold such position.

In May earlier this year, De Silva had resigned from his position of head of cricket committee after differences with the officials of cricket board.

“With the Sri Lankan team in total disarray, we need someone with Aravinda’s vision to put things back on track. He will be given full control over matters pertaining to international cricket,” a senior SLC official was quoted as saying by told Cricbuzz on Sunday.

Sri Lanka have had a disastrous season with losses to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and a complete whitewash by India. They also exited the Champions Trophy from the group stages earlier this year.

They suffered their first ever loss to Zimbabwe when they hosted them in July. India then blanked them in three-match Test series, five-match ODI series and in one-off T20 international.

According to the report, De Silva’s first target will be to find an apt replacement to Graham Ford as Sri Lanka coach. Ford, who had the backing to De Silva earlier as well, resigned in June.

“He wasn’t very keen when we first approached him as he is heavily involved with his business. But we have convinced him to help us out with the Sri Lankan team in dire straits,” the Cricbuzz source added.

