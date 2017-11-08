Sri Lanka could not win at home, how are they going to win in India: Dav Whatmore

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri (L) after India won T20I against New Zealand. (PTI Photo) Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri (L) after India won T20I against New Zealand. (PTI Photo)

India have been dominating in all three formats at home in the past two years. In Tests, they are yet to lose a series since the 2012 series lost to England. The trend is set to continue, according to Dav Whatmore, who is the coach of Kerala Ranji team. The former Australia cricketer was the coach of Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning squad in 1996 but has also been coach of Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Whatmore, who has coached Sri Lanka as well, said that India will continue to dominate in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as well. The series is set to begin with first Test on November 16.

“It is going to be very difficult for Sri Lanka. They couldn’t win at home, how do you think they’re going to win in India? India’s domination will continue. They are a very good team having all-round abilities. They bat well and deep, they’ve got good spinners and seamers, and also a very positive leader,” Whatmore was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Whatmore also praised the partnership of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. The Indian skipper and coach have gelled together and Whatmore said that it was the key to there success.

“It is very important, and everybody will agree, that the captain and coach have a good working relationship. There’s a saying that players make the coach, there’s no question about that. The coach stays in the background and it is about the players and that is exactly what Ravi Shastri is all about,” said Whatmore, who played seven Tests and one ODI for Australia.

The former Australian cricketer backed underfire batsman MS Dhoni. He said that he read some former players criticising Dhoni but he has won many game for India.

“I did not see the (Rajkot) game but I read (Ajit) Agarkar, what he was thinking. I didn’t read what VVS Laxman said. What they’re saying is basically reporting on the game. If Dhoni tried to hit from ball one, he would have got out. This guy has won you matches!” said Whatmore.

“It is a bit premature but if you’re looking at the future to infuse and slowly bring in young players, that makes perfect sense. They were not happy with that particular innings but that’s just one game. This guy has played a lot of good ones. No one likes to lose but it happens.”

Sri Lanka have dropped Kusal Mendis from their squad and Whatmore said that he was unable to understand the logic behind dropping one of their finest batsman.

“I have been a bit removed from all this but I am sure the people who did these things must have some reason for it. Mendis is a good player and has won games for them, he will be missed,” said the 63-year-old, who has also coached Pakistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

“Asela Gunaratne and Kusal Perera were left out because they haven’t played anything, have they? They had the opportunity to, I guess, before the Tests, so that is understandable. It is good that Angelo Mathews is back, he is an asset, but Mendis….. he is a decent player.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd