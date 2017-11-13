We have come with specific plans for each Indian player, says Sri Lanka bowling coach

Rumesh Ratnayake has stressed on the need to execute their plans on the field. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Rumesh Ratnayake has stressed on the need to execute their plans on the field. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Ahead of the first Test against India at Kolkata, Sri Lanka bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake has stressed on the need for Sri Lankan bowlers to execute their plans on the field. Stating that the visitors have made elaborate plans to counter each Indian batsman the bowling coach also went on to say that islanders are looking to secure their first Test in India.

Speaking to the reporters after the tour match, Ratnayake said, “We have done all that we could have to counter-attack. Whatever we would expect in the Test series. I hope our strategies will work. We can only plan but it’s about executing them on the field. It’s a huge challenge. It’s not only skipper Virat Kohli but we have come with specific plans for each Indian player. We always go with plans but can we execute the plans, at what stage and at what point. Hopefully, that works to our benefit,” he added.

Commenting on the upcoming challenge against India, Ratnayake went on to say, “Even though the immediate past has not been good we are looking for a new leaf to start with. It’s unfortunate we have not won a Test here. It’s still a healthy rivalry. We have gained a lot from India, we are thankful for that. It would be interesting to win a Test here. We are taking it as a challenge.”

Both the teams have a chinaman bowler in their ranks. Comparing the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshan Sandakan the coach said, “They are quite similar, having learnt from Brad Hogg. But I would still say they are similarly different.

“Also, Sandakan needs to work on his control, needs to improve on a little bit. It’s a confidence thing. Once he gets the confidence he will be fine. It depends whether we will play him or not. We will decide to have that extra spinner just a day before the match. Eden has been a good track anyway in the past. It seamed in the past. We will see it tomorrow and hope to know what’s on offer,” he said.

The Lankan bowling coach is also leaving no stone unturned in his efforts as he is working extensively with his bowlers in the nets. Revealing some of the preparations, Ratnayake said that he is working on the reverse swing with the young bunch and is hoping that they will get used to the Duke ball. “Reverse swing is one of the things which we have worked on. It’s got the feel of the Duke ball, it’s different and we are getting used to that.”

