Sri Lanka announce T20I squad for India series, Lasith Malinga rested

Lasith Malinga has been rested from Sri Lankan squad for T20I series against India. (Source: AP) Lasith Malinga has been rested from Sri Lankan squad for T20I series against India. (Source: AP)

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has not been selected for the Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming T20I series which begins in Cuttack and culminates in Mumbai. The duo of Dasun Shanaka and Vishwa Fernando have replaced them in the squad.

Malinga’s exclusion from the squad comes on the backdrop of his premature exit from the Bangladesh Premier League. However, another cause of concern for the 34-year-old is his declining levels of fitness.

Earlier, Malinga was also omitted from the Lankan ODI squad and that was also linked to his issues surrounding fitness. Apart from the right-arm fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have also been rested from the T20I series. Sri Lanka are presently playing three-match ODI series against India which is leveled at 1-1 with the decider scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Perera who had a good start to his captaincy career after the visitors bundled out India for 112 and later clinched victory by 7 wickets in Dharamsala would lead the side. One of the most experienced customers Angelo Mathews will also feature in the line up against India in the shjortest format of the game.

The first encounter between India and Sri Lanka will tak place in Cuttack on December 20 while the second and third match are scheduled to be played in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (capt.), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando

