Sri Lanka announce 25-member provisional squad for Pakistan Tests; Dinesh Chandimal named skipper

The Sri Lankan cricket board announced a 25-man provisional team for the two match Test series against Pakistan. The upcoming series against the two Asian countries will be played in the UAE from the end of September.

Dinesh Chandimal will once again lead the team while limited overs skipper Upul Tharanga will not be available. Angelo Mathews will also feature in the squad while veteran Dhammika Prasad also finds a spot in the side. After a good outing in the one-day series against India, young Akila Dananjaya has also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled here that the island nation endured a poor run of form against India in the recently concluded three-match Test series. All the three Tests were won by India. India won the first Test by 304 runs. The second Test was also won by the visitors by an innings and 53 runs. While the third Test was also secured by India by another win by an innings and 171 runs.

After the loss, Dinesh Chandimal admitted that it was a tough series and the batting and bowling had been below par.

“Our batting and bowling was below par. We need to stand up as a team. They scored 600 in each innings, so that is why we decided to play five bowlers. We have to be patient and concentrate harder (when batting or bowling). If we can do that, I am sure we will do as a team and comeback stronger for the Pakistan series.”, Chandimal said.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Roshen Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Charith Asalanka, Shaminda Eranga, Dhammika Prasad

