What about CSK, Rajasthan Royals, questions S Sreesanth after restoration of life ban

S Sreesanth has been out of action since the 2013 edition of the IPL. (Source: AP File) S Sreesanth has been out of action since the 2013 edition of the IPL. (Source: AP File)

Kerala High Court on Tuesday restored the life ban placed on seamer S Sreesanth to further blow his chances of playing cricket once again. The decision comes two months after a single bench ordered the BCCI to lift the ban placed on Sreesanth. The division bench in its ruling stated that the court cannot conduct a judicial review of the life ban and hence upheld BCCI’s appeal.

In response, Sreesanth wrote a flurry of tweets questioning the decision by the BCCI to file an appeal in the first place. He questioned why the alleged culprits named in Justice Lodha’s report were not being taken to task.

“And what about the accused 13 names in Lodha report?? No one wants to know about it? I will keep fighting for my right .. God is great. Thanks a lot for all the support Nd [and] encouragement given so far. I assure u [you] all that I’m not giving up .. I will Keep at it..Nd [and] alwys [always] believe. Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes [sic] in me.. I will keep fighting and make sure I don’t give up.. This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me? what about real culprits? What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan (Royals)?” he wrote in multiple tweets.

ALSO READ | Kerala High Court restores life ban on S Sreesanth

Prior to this, he had posted an image which said, “When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice, fight harder than you’ve ever fought before.”

This is not the first time Sreesanth has taken aim at BCCI for going after him and letting Rajasthan Royals and CSK continue in the IPL. “The board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” he added. @bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan?” he had written back in August.

And what about the accused 13 names in Lodha report?? No one wants to know about it?i will keep fighting for my right..God is great 🇮🇳✌🏻💒 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Thanks a lot for all the support Nd encouragement given so far. I assure u all that I'm not giving up..I will Keep at it..Nd alwys believe — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Anyway all I have is my family and lots of dear ones who still believes in me..I will keep fighting and make sure I don't give up.. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 17, 2017

Sreesanth has been involved in this case ever since being accused of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL. After investigation by the board, a life ban was imposed on him in 2013. Two years later, the Delhi Police acquitted him of all charges. This year, Sreesanth filed a writ petition to get his ban lifted while also vying to play T20 cricket abroad.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd