Cricket should be included in the Sports Code, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

By far the richest sporting body in the country, BCCI, will be facing some major changes through some constitutional reforms regarding good governance as said by Lodha Committee. The sports minister Vijay Goel wants BCCI to sign the revamped Sports Code that will be presented to them very soon.

Till now BCCI hasn’t signed the Sports Code as they don’t receive any government grant. “The question here is not about BCCI. The question is about including all the sports in the Sports Code as per my belief,” Goel said in a press conference sitting alongside acting BCCI president CK Khanna.

“As of now, the Sports Code is already in existence and is being followed by the federations. For the final code, I believe as soon as the report will be ready we will propose it in front of the nation.”

Goel, however, cleared the confusion that he had no idea regarding BCCI’s opposition to their inclusion in the Sports Code.

While, BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna, did not speak regarding the Sports Code issue as he said that the matter will only be discussed at an appropriate time when the Sports Bill is presented. “Today, I will not comment about anything else. I am here simply to invite him (Goel) for the IPL final. We will cross the bridge when it comes. There have been no such discussions presently,” he said.

