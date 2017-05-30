Sports Minister Vijay Goel questions BCCI-PCB meet in Dubai

Vijay Goel questioned BCCI over its decision to meet PCB to resolve bilateral series issue. (Source: File) Vijay Goel questioned BCCI over its decision to meet PCB to resolve bilateral series issue. (Source: File)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel slammed the Indian board officials over meeting the Pakistan cricket board to resolve the issue of bilateral series when the decision lies with the government.

Goel insisted that India cannot play bilateral series against Pakistan untill terrorism comes to an end. He said in an interview to PTI, “I would want know why they went ahead with the meeting (when they knew that the series was subject to government clearance). What I can say is that we cannot play bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops cross-border terrorism.”

BCCI and PCB met in Dubai on Monday to discuss bilateral series but failed to conclude it on a positive note. Represented by joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar, the BCCI met the PCB officials to discuss issues which included the pressing issues including the $60 million compensation demanded by the PCB.

Pakistan had issued a notice of USD 60 million (Rs 387 crore approx) on India for not honouring the MoU that had stated five bilateral series in the cycle between 2015-2023.

Goel on Monday told the media that there can be no hope of playing bilateral cricket between the two countries till there is cross-border terrorism. However, he said that they have no say in both the teams playing against each other in International competitions. He said, “India and Pakistan can’t play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains,” Goel told reporters. “BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events (ICC tournaments).”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd