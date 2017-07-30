Sports is best way of breaking barriers including religion, Mohammad Kaif hits back at trolls

Mohammad Kaif was earlier trolled for posting a photo with his kid while playing chess. (Source: AP) Mohammad Kaif was earlier trolled for posting a photo with his kid while playing chess. (Source: AP)

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has responded after getting trolled on social media for posting a picture with son while playing chess. Kaif posted a photo that read, “Chess is a wonderful game. Passing on your learnings is not a crime, especially of a game which has been India’s own invention and followed from centuries. Chess has taught me spontaneity, presence of mind and strategize at an early age. It has made me come out winner in many situations on the field and in life.”

Moreover, the photo posted by the right-handed batsman was captioned, “When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more.

#SportsBeyondReligion”

When u are playing a sport,its one of d best ways to break barriers of caste, creed,religion.Wish everyone plays more.#SportsBeyondReligion pic.twitter.com/RSwkJMMoAB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 30 July 2017

Earlier, Kaif was bashed for sharing a picture with his kid while playing chess. A lot of comments were made while criticising him for his post. Some of the users even went on to write “I think chess is prohibited in Islam….. I used to be a good player bit wen I read hadeeth I found that it is not to play chess .from that day I never played it…. Mohammad Kaif sir,” another one told him to “go and read Quran again”.

This is not the first time that the social media users have taken a dig at Kaif. He was once targetted for posting pictures during “Surya Namaskar”

