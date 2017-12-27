Best of 2017
  • Sports fraternity congratulate newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma after Mumbai reception

Sports fraternity congratulate newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma after Mumbai reception

In what was one of the most star-studded events of 2017, several popular sports stars and Bollywood stars attended the reception.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: December 27, 2017 10:03 am
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai’s St Regis.
Related News

After hosting a star-studded reception in Mumbai’s St Regis, warm wishes and congratulatory message poured in for the most loved couples of tinsel town, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In what was one of the most star-studded events of 2017, several popular sports stars and Bollywood stars attended the reception.

Following their big fat Italian wedding, Virat and Anushka headed to Finland for their honeymoon. After their return to India, they hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi, at Taj Diplomatic Enclave. The Delhi reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli’s teammates.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Virat Kohli close but Joe Root, Kane Williamson are nowhere near Steve Smith 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table