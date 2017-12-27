Sports fraternity congratulate newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma after Mumbai reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai’s St Regis. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai’s St Regis.

After hosting a star-studded reception in Mumbai’s St Regis, warm wishes and congratulatory message poured in for the most loved couples of tinsel town, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In what was one of the most star-studded events of 2017, several popular sports stars and Bollywood stars attended the reception.

Congratulations to the lovely couple @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli . Wish you a blissful life together. #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/Km7aDNxB2F — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 December 2017

Following their big fat Italian wedding, Virat and Anushka headed to Finland for their honeymoon. After their return to India, they hosted a lavish wedding reception in Delhi, at Taj Diplomatic Enclave. The Delhi reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli’s teammates.

