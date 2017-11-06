Tapped into South Africans for information on Kookaburra’s behaviour in day-night Test: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has already begun his planning for the Ashes. (Source: AP) England pacer James Anderson has already begun his planning for the Ashes. (Source: AP)

It will be a historic moment next month at the Adelaide Oval when England and Australia square-off in a day-night Test (during the Ashes series). While there may be ample time for both the teams to prepare themselves, England pacer James Anderson has already begun his planning and that too by taking insights from the South African cricket team. Admitting that the English side does not have enough experience in the day-night format, Anderson sought the opinion of South African players with the Test experience under lights at the Adelaide. Last year South Africa had played in a day-night Test at the Adelaide where they were defeated by Australia.

Addressing reporters at Adelaide, where England are set to play a practice match, Anderson said, “We spoke to the South Africans when we played them in our summer and they said it was difficult in the twilight period and when the lights came on. So we tried to tap into them for as much information as we could. We’ve played one pink-ball Test match in England but not with the Kookaburra, so having the chance to come over here and practice with that and play a first-class game is important for us.”

“I guess that’s part of the game, trying to find out if the ball does swing and especially what time of day it does it, so it’s really useful practice for us. Especially playing at Adelaide where the Test match is going to be. I’ve heard that it does swing a bit more, the pink Kookaburra, which is good for all the bowlers, to be honest.”

However, contradicting this opinion Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said, “They (England) haven’t played with a pink Kooka before, I think their pink Dukes (brand ball) swung quite a bit which they won’t find with the pink Kookaburra”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd