Spinning track alone won’t win Australia Test, says Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh is set to take on Australia in a two-match Test series that is scheduled to start from Sunday. The opening batsman of the home side Tamim Iqbal has said that it’s not only that would help their side win the game.”It is not that we will win just by making spin tracks,” Tamim told.

Adding more to it, the left-handed batsman suggested that the efforts from hosts’ bowling line up will play a key role in their success.

“Even if there is support for the spinners in the wicket, still our spinners will have to bowl really well,” he added.

Moreover, Tamim insisted that it needs team effort to create fruitful results.”Our batsmen also have to bat well as well as our pacers, who need to bowl well in these surfaces. If you want to see success then all these things have to work together,” he said.

The Bangladesh team selection recently had a lot of confusion when batsman Mominul Haque was dropped from the squad but was re-called.

“Mominul is added into the squad of the first test, replacing Mosaddek Hossain,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan. “(Hossain) is not cleared from his eye infection. So we can’t risk him,” he said.

“As a coach, you have a responsibility,” Hathurusinghe said. “But the player also knows what he has to do. They are working very hard on it. “Somebody is going to go out of the team when they are not performing. Those players not in the squad, they are still practicing. Confidence comes when we communicate with the player. There is no rule but fairness is applied for everybody,” he added.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam

