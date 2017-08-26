Spinner and fast bowlers need to bowl in partnerships against Bangladesh: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon believes that pacers will have an important role to play on sub continent wickets. Nathan Lyon believes that pacers will have an important role to play on sub continent wickets.

“I think we are going to have to wait and see,” Lyon told reporters, in Mirpur on Friday (August 25), reacting to Shakib al Hasan’s comment where the all-rounder said Bangladesh wanted to win the Test series by a clear margin. “Both teams haven’t come up against each other so it is a big statement, to come out and say that,” the off-spinner added. “But everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. We are just worried about what we are doing, to be honest.

“They can come out and say whatever they want. We are training and preparing well and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. Everyone has their own opinion and goals. We have our own goals but I am not going to sit here and talk with you guys about our goals,” he added.

“We are going to play cricket with a smile on our face and compete hard against Bangladesh. They are a good side and we are here to play two Tests and we are going to do our best, and hopefully walk away with the series win,” Lyon added.

“We have got three very good fast bowlers in the squad with Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird who can get the ball moving in these conditions. We have seen them do it before in Sri Lanka and India. I don’t think it will be any different in Bangladesh,” Lyon said.

“I think for us Australians will be about bowling in partnerships and bowling well together to take 20 wickets. It is not me versus someone else. It is a team game and we are here to take 20 wickets,” he added.

