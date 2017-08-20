Spin will play a major role in Bangladesh series, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith will lead Australia against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Steve Smith will lead Australia against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australia are set to play Bangladesh in two-Test series beginning next week. The last time Australia visited the sub-continent, they faced a defeat in the four-match series against India. Australian captain Steve Smith has said that the side is expecting spin to play a major role in the series.

“Spin will play a big part throughout this series. Reverse swing will be expected because the wicket will be abrasive,” Smith said.

“It will be a challenging series,” said Smith. “Bangladesh have played some brilliant cricket here. They beat England in a Test match here not too long ago. I think they have played some very good cricket here of late. “Conditions are always foreign to us when we are in the subcontinent. The wickets are always not what we get at home,” he added.

Smith added that his side is prepared to play on similar kind of pitches on which they played in India. “I hope we can learn from the last Test series in India. I expect we will come across some pretty similar wickets, similar amount of spin. Hopefully we can learn from what we did there.”

“We have to be confident in our skill set and hopefully we can get our processes right and have a really good series,” he added.

In the last decade, Australia have only managed to win two Tests in the sub-continent and they would now be looking to capitalise on the opportunity they will get against Bangladesh.

“Australia have won only two Test matches in the last 10 years in the subcontinent, courtesy their victories over India and Sri Lanka. Now it is an opportunity for us to change that. I thought we did some things really well in India. “We just needed to do it for little bit longer, and consistently. This is another opportunity to showcase our skills, show what we learned over there and hopefully give our best foot forward,” he said.

“Hopefully the weather holds off and we can get some good cricket in the series,” Smith said. “There is some rain around. We don’t know how much time curators gonna get to give to the wicket. We will have to adapt to whatever wicket we come up against on the first morning of the Test match,” he added.

