‘Special Lungi’ sets Twitter on fire as South Africa take unassailable 2-0 series lead over India

In India’s first series loss in three years, Virat Kohli-led side collapsed to 151 all out on the final day of the second Test in Centurion to lose the series in South Africa by 135 runs on Wednesday. The defeat ended India’s successful run of nine straight series wins and the top-ranked Test side are also in danger of facing their first whitewash in six years.

21-year old debutant Lungi Ngidi recorded figures of 6/39 to put his side in the driver’s seat. India resumed the final day on 35/3, chasing a victory target of 287 before Ngidi claimed the wicket of captain Virat Kohli (5). India dealt a further blow when Cheteshwar Pujara (19) became the first Indian player ever to be run out twice in a Test. After Pujara, Pathik Patel fell for 19, Hardik Pandya for 6 and Ravichandran Ashwin for 3.

Here are some of the reactions after India lost their first Test series in three years:

A dream debut for Lungi Ngidi! His 6/39 helps bowl India out for 151 to win the 2nd #SAvIND Test by 135 runs and secure the #FreedomSeries.http://t.co/WB1xddEOLO pic.twitter.com/6JJM9fv5R0 — ICC (@ICC) 17 January 2018

Bowling stood up. Batting-fielding didn’t. Opportunity lost. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 January 2018

Ngidi has been absolutely sensational…playing in place of Steyn….and didn’t let anyone miss the great man. Super Debut. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 January 2018

South Africa win the 2nd Test by 135 runs and clinch the #FreedomSeries 2-0 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YwbXE4c5mh — BCCI (@BCCI) 17 January 2018

Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance.

Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

Series win. Well done men

Special performance from Lungi, well done bud ????#ProteasFire — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 17, 2018

What a wonderful and hugely impressive debut for Lungi Ngidi — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

Forget winning away, does anyone compete away any more……. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

A much anticipated series and it ends in an easy win for South Africa. I thought this was India’s best chance but how wrong that was!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

Only one word. Genius. Is there anything that @ABdeVilliers17 cannot do on a cricket ground? That was the catch of the series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian player to get run-out TWICE in a Test.

First such instance in Test cricket in 18 years.#SAvIND #INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 17 January 2018

India will now play the third Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 24th, 2018.

