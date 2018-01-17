Latest News
‘Special Lungi’ sets Twitter on fire as South Africa take unassailable 2-0 series lead over India

India vs South Africa: The defeat ended India's successful run of nine straight series wins and the top-ranked Test side are also in danger of facing their first whitewash in six years.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 17, 2018 5:25 pm
Lungi Ngidi Centurion Test: India lost the second Test against South Africa by 135 runs. (Source: AP)
In India’s first series loss in three years, Virat Kohli-led side collapsed to 151 all out on the final day of the second Test in Centurion to lose the series in South Africa by 135 runs on Wednesday. The defeat ended India’s successful run of nine straight series wins and the top-ranked Test side are also in danger of facing their first whitewash in six years.

21-year old debutant Lungi Ngidi recorded figures of 6/39 to put his side in the driver’s seat. India resumed the final day on 35/3, chasing a victory target of 287 before Ngidi claimed the wicket of captain Virat Kohli (5). India dealt a further blow when Cheteshwar Pujara (19) became the first Indian player ever to be run out twice in a Test. After Pujara, Pathik Patel fell for 19, Hardik Pandya for 6 and Ravichandran Ashwin for 3.

Here are some of the reactions after India lost their first Test series in three years:

India will now play the third Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 24th, 2018.

