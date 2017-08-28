South Africa’s T20 Global League announces final team squads, Dale Steyn to represent Cape Town Knight Riders

South Africa’s inaugural T20 Global League, the Main Player Draft was held in Cape Town. (Source: CSA) South Africa’s inaugural T20 Global League, the Main Player Draft was held in Cape Town. (Source: CSA)

In a defining moment for South Africa’s inaugural T20 Global League, the Main Player Draft was held in Cape Town on Monday, with 32 international players and 96 local players picked by the various franchises. With big names lining up to play and coach in the tournament it’s no surprise the cream of the cricketing world attended the event.

Chris Morris was the first player chosen, by the Durban Qalanders. Along with the seven other payers who were picked in the first round of the draft, Morris will receive R1.75 million.

The other players who were picked first for the same amount are Albie Morkel (Benoni Zalmi), Dane Paterson (Bloem City Blazers), Dale Steyn (Cape Town Knight Riders), Colin Ingram (Joburg Giants), JJ Smuts (Nelson Mandela Bay Stars), Morne Morkel (Pretoria Mavericks) and Alex Hales (Stellenbosch Monarchs).

Aiden Markram, 22, who went to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, was the first rookie to be picked, in round two.

“The rookies will be rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest stars of the game. It’s going to be a great experience for them,” said former Protea player and commentator Ashwell Prince.

Akhona Mnyaka, an 18-year- old SA Schools player from Hudson Park in East London, became the youngest player in the draw when he was picked by the Bloemfontein City Blazers.

Here is the list of the all the teams and their squads:

BENONI ZALMI

Squad: Albie Morkel, Wahab Riaz (PAK), Umar Akmal (PAK), Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Leus du Plooy, Dillon du Preez, Dean Elgar, Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), George Linde, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Calvin Savage, Carmi le Roux, Tshepo Moreki.

BLOEM CITY BLAZERS

Squad: Dane Paterson, Chris Jordan (ENG), Dwayne Smith (WI), Shaun von Berg, Aaron Phangiso, Morne van Wyk, Beuran Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Ryan Ten Doeschate (NED), Clyde Fortuin, Rayad Emrit, Werner Coetsee, Yaseen Vallie, Akhona Mnyaka, Keegan Petersen.

CAPE TOWN KNIGHT RIDERS

Squad: Dale Steyn, Adil Rashid (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Malusi Siboto, Dinesh Ramdin (WI), Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima.

DURBAN QALANDERS

Squad: Chris Morris, Sam Billings (ENG), Mitch McLenaghan (NZ), Bjorn Fortuin, Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Junior Dala, Qaasim Adams, Migael Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh, Prenalan Subrayen, Kelly Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Mtokozisi Shezi, Cody Chetty

JOBURG GIANTS

Squad: Colin Ingram, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jonker, Temba Bavuma, Patrick Kruger, Yasir Shah (PAK), Nicolas Pooran, Duanne Olivier, Jonathan Vandiar, Roelof van dr Merwe, Andries Gous, Rabian Engelbrecht, Dane Piedt, Andre Malan, Zubayr Hamza.

NELSON MANDELA BAY STARS

Squad: JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram, Anwar Ali (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen, Junaid Khan (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Sisanda Magala, Heino Kuhn, Andrew Birch, Colin Ackermann, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Grant Thomson, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton.

PRETORIA MAVERICKS

Squad: Morne Morkel, Farhaan Behardien, Dane Vilas, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Johan Botha, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Steven Finn (ENG), Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier, Khaya Zondo, Eldred Hawken, Basheeru Walters, Stephan Myburgh (NED), Tony de Zorsi, Kyle Nipper.

STELLENBOSCH MONARCHS

Squad: Alex Hales (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Imad Wasim (PAK), Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Lizaad Williams, Jeewan Mendis (SRI), Rowan Richards, Craig Alexander, Grant Mokoena, Kyle Simmonds.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd