South African teenager unbeaten at 160, rest of the team out for ducks

Shania-Lee Swart smashed 160 runs off 86 balls and went on to take 2 wickets. (Source: Facebook) Shania-Lee Swart smashed 160 runs off 86 balls and went on to take 2 wickets. (Source: Facebook)

Many players have been credited with winning cricket matches ‘single-handedly.’ But that phrase can be used in it’s literal sense to describe an innings now. In an under-19 women’s T20 game between Mpumalanga and Easterns in South Africa, opener Shania-Lee Swart scored 160 runs off 86 balls. That, alongwith nine extras, brought the team’s score was 169.

None of the other batswomen could put a single run on the board but that didn’t seem to bother Swart one bit. As her team mates fell on the other side, she went on her own merry way smashing 18 fours and 12 sixes. If that wasn’t enough, she also took two wickets and thus ensured her team’s victory.

It has to be one of the most remarkable innings of all time not just by Stewart, but also her team overall, although for two very different reasons. While Stewart pulverized the bowlers, on the other end, there were eight ducks, three of which were golden. The ninth zero on the scoresheet was the batswoman who remained not out alongwith Swart.

Swart’s total is akin to the belligerence shown by Chris Gayle when he made 175 in 2013. The amount of boundaries and sixes that she hit means that she took 144 runs in sixes and fours alone, meaning she made that many runs out of 30 balls. While such a feat may never happen in international cricket, wether it be men’s or women’s, it is something that is pretty much unheard of on the cricket pitch.

