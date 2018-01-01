‘South African bowling attack is the most lethal,’ says Rohit Sharma

With a Test hundred against Sri Lanka recently, Rohit Sharma will be hoping to be included in the playing XI against South Africa. (Express Archive) With a Test hundred against Sri Lanka recently, Rohit Sharma will be hoping to be included in the playing XI against South Africa. (Express Archive)

Rohit Sharma made it clear that the Indian team is under no illusions about what they are facing in South Africa. “It’s the best attack in the world,” he said in an interview with Cricbuzz about the South African bowling attack, “See, England and Australia can also unleash a great variety at home. But this South African attack is different and certainly the most lethal. It’s not a one-dimensional attack.”

South Africa received a boost of late with the return of Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn. The latter is returning from an injury that had kept him on the sidelines for nearly a year. “They have variety, experience and different skill levels,” said Rohit, “(Kagiso) Rabada is a tall guy who can hit the deck hard. Morne Morkel is the same. Dale Steyn has the experience to use the new and the old ball. Vernon Philander is so dangerous in SA’s home conditions. He keeps bowling that length, never gives anything easy. It is the most challenging of all challenging attacks we’ll be facing in the next one year.”

Rohit is part of the Indian squad that faces South Africa in a three-Test series. He put his name back in contention in Test matches with a century against Sri Lanka at home but it was his performance in the succeeding ODI series that caught the eye. He was captain of the Indian team with Virat Kohli opting top sit out and ended up scoring a double century in the second ODI, his third in 50-over cricket.

