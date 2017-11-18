South African batsman hammers 490 runs in a 50-over match

South African batsman Shane Dadswell hit 57 sixes in his innings. South African batsman Shane Dadswell hit 57 sixes in his innings.

South African batsman Shane Dadswell on Saturday achieved a feat which no one thought would be possible. In a 50-overs match against his club NWU Pukke and Potch Dorp 1st, the wicket-keeper batsman scored 490 runs in an innings. But the miraculousness of it all does not end here. The right-handed batsman, who turned 20 on Sunday, achieved the feat in mere 151 balls.

The huge individual score came with the help of 57 sixes and 27 fours. Dadswell was given support on the other end by his teammate Ruan Haasbroek, who also scored a century. Hitting 6 sixes and 12 fours, the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 104 in just 54 balls. The duo took the team’s total to a whopping 677 for 3 by the end of 50 overs. Pukke hit 63 sixes and 48 fours in their innings to achieve the massive total.

In their reply, Potch Dorp 1st managed only 290 runs with the fall of 9 wickets by the end of their 50 overs. Dadswell returned with the ball to show his skills, as he took 3 wickets in seven overs, and gave away mere 32 runs. His efforts achieved his club a victory by a whopping 387 runs.

