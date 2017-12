South Africa vs Zimbabwe one-off four-day day-night Test South Africa vs Zimbabwe one-off four-day day-night Test

South Africa host Zimbabwe in the first one-off four-day day-night Test starting on Boxing Day as AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn are slated to make their returns to Test cricket. De Villiers will be hoping to make his first appearance in the longest format since January 2016. Zimbabwe will be low on confidence after suffering a five-wicket defeat in their day-night match against a South African Invitation team that included only four players with franchise experience. Play will be scheduled for six-and-a-half-hours each day, thirty minutes more than in five-day games, with 98 overs due to be bowled in a day, instead of 90.

When is South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test will be played on Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26, 2017. This is the first one-off four-day day-night Test. The International Cricket Council gave permission to Cricket South Africa to stage a four-day Test.

Where is South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test will be played at the St George’s Park Cricket Ground. The hours of play will last six-and-a-half hours compared to the normal six hours.

What time does South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test start?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test begins at 5:00 PM IST. The coverage of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 4:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test will be telecast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The hours of play will last six-and-a-half hours compared to the normal six hours.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com but the stream will be delayed for normal account holders.

What are the squads of South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test?

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

Zimbabwe Squad: Graeme Cremer(c), Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Chamu Chibhabha, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Blessing Muzarabani

